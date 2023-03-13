Follows acquisition taken place in 2022

Strengthens ZEDRA's operations in Malta and aligns with the firm's Global Expansion services offering plans

ZEDRA, the fast-growing global specialist in Active Wealth, as well as Corporate, Global Expansion, Funds, Pensions and Incentives services, today announces it has completed the integration and rebranding of AlleyBe Group, a leading Maltese corporate service provider, trustee and Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) agent, founded in 2015. The integration and rebranding follow the firm's acquisition by ZEDRA in June 2022.

ZEDRA's acquisition of AlleyBe enables the firm to bolster its operation in Malta and abroad by adding scale, expertise and a team of 28 new members to provide additional support for corporate clients and high net worth individuals across a broad range of services. These include private wealth solutions, accounting and financial reporting services, tax compliance, asset protection and estate planning, fintech services as well as advisory services for marine and aviation structures.

Malta's strengths as a wealth management centre lie in its holistic offering that caters to a wide spectrum of needs, including succession planning, investment advisory, corporate structuring, investment banking and even lifestyle administration. The island's regulatory landscape is also very attractive for company service providers following recent regulations issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority ('MFSA').

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We're delighted to complete the final stage of our Maltese team integration by rebranding AlleyBe and unifying the brand. Malta's strategy and regulatory framework create new business opportunities, especially for fintech companies and blockchain entrepreneurs. AlleyBe's extensive experience and knowledge in this sector will be of great use to us as we look to further grow our Global Expansion footprint and our capabilities in assisting Fintech players provide Virtual Financial Assets services from Malta."

Rudolph Psaila, CEO of AlleyBe, commented: "We're excited to start a new chapter under the ZEDRA brand, leveraging our local reputation and knowledge to expand the brand in our industry. Being fully integrated into the global ZEDRA business adds another string to our bow to retain and helps us attract the right talent with the right expertise in a very competitive market. We found that the firm's client-focused culture and its ambitious holistic growth plan perfectly aligns with ours, paving the way for countless opportunities for our clients."

