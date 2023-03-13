Carnival PLC - P&O Cruises reports record booking Wave period

P&O Cruises reports record booking Wave period

March 13, 2023

P&O Cruises has reported its strongest Wave ever, with a record-breaking number of bookings made during the period.

The most popular destination was the Norwegian fjords, with guests also choosing holidays in the Caribbean and the Western Mediterranean.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "This year's Wave season has surpassed all expectations with record-breaking days throughout the period. It's particularly encouraging to see that guests who are new to cruising are recognising the excellent value for money, fantastic destinations and unique experience on a P&O Cruises holiday."

The Wave period took place between December 15, 2022 and March 6, 2023.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. The fleet of seven ships each have their own appeal from family friendly or exclusively for adults.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone.

Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as its second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship offering a Caribbean maiden season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados.

Arvia, meaning "from the seashore," is an innovative and future-focused ship and the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment to offer varied and contemporary holidays.

The ship boasts a unique SkyDome with a retractable glass roof and 16 guest decks, and will feature the first Altitude Skywalk high ropes experience, the tropical-themed Altitude Minigolf, the Altitude Splash Valley aquazone, an outdoor Sports Arena, swim-up bar and infinity pool. It will also offer guests several new dining options such as Green & Co feat. Mizuhana, Ocean Studios cinema, extensive shopping, and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

British Travel Awards Winner 21/22 - Best Cruise Line for Family Holidays.

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards Winner 2022 - Best for Families.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).



Included in the cost of a P&O Cruises holiday

P&O Cruises offers unbeatable value with so much included, including accommodation, full board meals, pools and entertainment (theatre shows, headline performers, live bands, comedy and first run films), as well as supervised round-the-clock complimentary children's clubs on our family-friendly ships. Shore experiences and drinks can also be pre-purchased in pounds avoiding any currency exchange fluctuations.



