DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 298.8683

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 906297

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

