DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.1625

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4215410

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 229190 EQS News ID: 1580393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

