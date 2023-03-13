DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.614
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17154062
CODE: LCAL LN
ISIN: LU1781541849
