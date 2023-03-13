DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.5734

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15843199

CODE: PRIW LN

ISIN: LU1931974692

