DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJL LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.8637
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7586304
CODE: AEJL LN
ISIN: LU1900068328
