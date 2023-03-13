DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 13-March-2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Harwood Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rockwood Strategic Plc London United Kingdom Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.370000 0.000000 10.370000 8700000 or reached Position of previous 8.880000 0.000000 8.880000 7450000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 7700000 9.180000 GB00BJT0FF39 1000000 1.190000 Sub Total 8.A 8700000 10.370000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Christopher Rockwood Harwood Strategic 9.180000 9.180000% Bernard Mills Plc Christopher Harwood Harwood Capital LLP 1.190000 1.190000% Bernard Mills

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Mar-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

