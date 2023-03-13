Ricardo plc, a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, today announces the acquisition of Aither Pty Ltd., a leading Australian consultancy in water and natural resources.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Aither's purpose is to help governments and business make better decisions about globally significant issues. It supports clients in navigating the uncertainty and complexity by providing clear evidence-based analysis, insights, and advice. Consulting areas include water policy and management, water utilities and infrastructure, water markets, and resilience and adaptation.

Aither is internationally recognised for its unique service offering. It has completed projects for over 300 clients, with project experience spanning 14 countries.

"The market for Aither's services is growing rapidly given the scale of water and natural-resources challenges globally, which is increasing recognition of the need for specialist economics, policy and strategic advice" said Graham Ritchie, Ricardo CEO. "With the acquisition of Aither, we will be able to expand our capabilities across the entire water value chain, as well as in natural resources, climate resilience and adaption allowing Ricardo to serve a greater range of our clients' needs globally."

The acquisition provides Ricardo the opportunity to grow high-value advisory capabilities across water and natural resources. With Aither as a market leader in water in Australia, it offers expanding capability in resilience and adaptation to help realise opportunities for growth related to climate adaptation, ESG, carbon and natural capital.

Ricardo will integrate Aither within its Australia operations to provide scale and depth in its portfolio, while also providing an entry into the US market for water-management services. Aither already has a number of advisers in key locations, supporting its global clients and projects. Also significant is Aither's growing digital tools in water markets, where it is already leveraging its IP and data to offer a smaller set of its clients water-valuation tools on a subscription basis this can extend to a scalable offering thereby providing further client value.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com

About Aither Pty. Ltd.

Aither is a leading water and natural-resources advisory firm. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, it exists to address globally significant issues by helping governments and businesses make better decisions. Its unique service offering is based on its integrated understanding of the water and natural resources sector to drive policy and strategic analysis, insights and advice. Visit www.aither.com.au

