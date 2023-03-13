MARK JAMES ART LIMITED: Mark James Auctions Breaks Records in Urban and Contemporary Art Auction Scene

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark James Auctions, www.markjamesauctions.com a leading auction house specializing in urban and contemporary art, today announced unprecedented demand and record-breaking results in their online Street art auction schedule. The auction house has seen a surge in interest from collectors looking to acquire artwork from some of the leading names in the industry, including Banksy and many others.

Over the past few months, Mark James Auctions has seen an incredible increase in demand for urban and contemporary art. The auction house has been setting new records month by month, with more collectors than ever looking to acquire top-quality pieces from some of the most sought-after artists in the field. "We are thrilled to see such an incredible response from our clients and collectors," said Jamie Berkoff, Managing Director of Mark James Auctions. "Our team has been working hard to curate a selection of artwork that represents the best of the urban and contemporary art scene. It's an exciting time for our industry, and we're proud to be at the forefront of it."

Mark James Auctions has built a reputation as one of the leading auction houses in the urban and contemporary art scene. With a focus on quality and authenticity, the auction house has become the go-to destination for collectors looking to acquire top-quality pieces from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The recent surge in demand for urban and contemporary art has seen prices skyrocket, with the website www.markjamesauctions.com setting new records month by month. The auction house has been attracting some of the most passionate and dedicated collectors, who are willing to pay top dollar for the chance to own a piece of history.

"We're excited to see what the future holds for our industry," said Berkoff. "We're looking forward to continuing to work with collectors and artists to showcase the best of what the urban and contemporary art scene has to offer."

