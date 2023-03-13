13 March 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 10 March 2023 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

DSP awards over 53,779 ordinary shares were granted to Alison as nil-cost options, representing 71.2% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 10 March 2025.

The Company also confirms that on 10 March 2023 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and to Alison Dolan, CFO.

PSP awards over 186,170 and 139,628 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 10 March 2028. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

Alison holds Sharesave options over 3,508 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 500 shares; 445,904 performance shares and 110,589 deferred shares; and

Johan holds 186,170 performance shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alison Dolan 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) GBP0 53,779 GBP0 (ii) GBP0 139,628 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 193,407 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 10 March 2023 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK