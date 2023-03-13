Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
13.03.23
10:21 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,63 %
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 10:30
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

13 March 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 10 March 2023 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

DSP awards over 53,779 ordinary shares were granted to Alison as nil-cost options, representing 71.2% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 10 March 2025.

The Company also confirms that on 10 March 2023 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and to Alison Dolan, CFO.

PSP awards over 186,170 and 139,628 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Alison respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 10 March 2028. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2022 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

  • Alison holds Sharesave options over 3,508 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 500 shares; 445,904 performance shares and 110,589 deferred shares; and
  • Johan holds 186,170 performance shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlison Dolan
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP053,779GBP0
(ii)GBP0139,628GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0193,407GBP0
e)Date of transaction10 March 2023
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohan Svanstrom
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP0186,170GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0186,170GBP0
e)Date of transaction10 March 2023
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK
© 2023 PR Newswire
