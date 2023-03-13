KBRA UK (KBRA) releases research that provides an overview of the European Green Deal, which is a targeted legislative package passed by the European Union (EU) in December 2019. This catalysed the region's transition to a low-carbon economy and commits the region to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The European Green Deal contains layers of green-focused policies that the European Commission (EC) is continually refining and expanding. Notably, the EC recently presented the Green Deal Industrial Plan to counterbalance subsidies for clean technology and innovation under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and prevent corporate migration overseas.

This KBRA report provides an overview of the landmark policy initiatives included in the EU's Green Deal with a particular focus on the region's efforts to green the financial system under the EU's Sustainable Finance Strategy. This report is part of KBRA's ongoing series on regulatory updates in the EU, including those on the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

Click here to view the report.

