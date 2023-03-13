STARTRADER Wins Several Awards in Several Expos Around the World

TAIPEI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER's unwavering obligation to provide clients with the best experiences over a year did not go unnoticed. They have won several awards at different expos, including the Best Broker in Asia at the Wiki Financial Expo in Hong Kong and the Best Gold Trading Broker at the Traders Awards ceremony. Furthermore, STARTRADER won the Fastest Growing Broker, Best Executive Broker, and Fast Affiliate Program awards at the Africa Financial Expo and the Fastest Growing Broker award at the Forex Expo Dubai.





These awards highlight STARTRADER's commitment to growth and expansion and gaining clients' satisfaction whether institutional or individual traders. Each award demonstrates the team's ability to adapt to the changing needs of the market and the clients. Throughout a year and more, the company succeeded at delivering all that the clients need in the world in investment with the highest value and standards.

STARTRADER's dedication to ensuring that their customers are content led them to rapidly gain their trust. To gain such trust, STARTRADER has been committed to providing exceptional services and support by investing in technology and offering free educational materials, market analysis, and personalized guidance to the clients. Additionally, STARTRADER has granted its clients the ideal fusion of speed, technology, and accessibility as it presents dealers all over the globe with the chance to trade smoothly through its Copy Trade, Web Trader, MT4, and MT5. To top all, STARTRADER has given the partners a broad variety of customized solutions, fees, offers, and more. These unbeatable programs are supported by top institutional liquidity.

STARTRADER is one of the world's fastest-growing brokers with whom clients can trade CFDs in hundreds of instruments across six asset classes - forex, cryptos, metals, indices, commodities, and shares. STARTRADER offers its clients the confidence to trade efficiently by offering a high level of security of funds and a high paid-up capital. Known for our customer-centric approach, they ensure that the clients have all the tools and information they need to start their trading journey; that includes a flexible trading environment with ultra-fast execution.

Official Website: WWW.STARTRADER.COM

Social Media: Linkedin l Facebook

RISK NOTICE

STARTRADER provides leveraged derivative products including forex and CFDs. Please note that leveraged products may NOT be suitable for all investors since these carry a high level of risk to your capital and it is possible to lose more than your net deposit. It is your responsibility to fully understand that when trading on a margin or leverage basis, your capital is at risk, and carefully consider your investment objectives, trading knowledge, experience, and affordability. Please do not trade if you are unable to afford the loss the trading may bring. It is recommended to consult independent and professional suggestions if you have any questions or concerns about the product STARTRADER provides. Please note that STARTRADER does NOT intervene or take responsibility for the loss caused by following trading advice or copy trades.

STARTRADER LLC is a company duly incorporated in Saint Vincent & The Grenadines under Number 228 LLC 2019 to provide margin FX and CFDs trading services for global investors.

