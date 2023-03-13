Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing: Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing Delivers a Captivating Warning to Women About the Perils of Prostitution and Pimps With the Release of 'Diary of a Pimp's Wife'

This scandalous tale, featuring Mr. Cheeks of the Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop group The Lost Boyz, is an intriguing recount of a true story.

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / On Tuesday, March 14th, Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing will release the highly-anticipated, true-slaying novel, "Diary of a Pimp's Wife," written by entertainment industry veteran Karen Joy with a feature by Hip-Hop Artist Mr. Cheeks. In the book, through a diary, Karen Joy engages readers in a story about a woman living with her common-law husband while he struggles to establish himself as one of Long Island, New York's most respected pimps. His selfish and ruthless ambitions easily thwart her desire to live an honest life, and the protagonist quickly becomes intertwined in his illegal operation.

Diary of a Pimp's Wife

Front cover of Diary of a Pimp's Wife

Through the "Diary of a Pimp's Wife" pages, Karen Joy hopes to inspire women globally to heed the dangers of pimps, prostitution and sex trafficking. "Sadly, so many lives have been destroyed and lost through pimping and prostitution," she states. "I want young women to know that true love does not exist when it involves her selling her body or being physically and emotionally abused by their partner."

"We are excited to add 'Diary of a Pimp's Wife' to our literary roster and Karen Joy to our list of stellar authors," states Wahida Clark, founding CEO of Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing.

To celebrate the long-awaited release of her soul-stirring story, Karen Joy is co-hosting a book release party with Uncle Murda at 8 pm on Thursday, March 16th, inside Club 112, at Wheeler Road in Central Islip, New York.

"Diary of Pimp's Wife" will be available worldwide on Amazon.com and everywhere where books are sold.

About Diary of a Pimp's Wife

Diary of a Pimp's Wife chronicles the trials and tribulations of an up-and-coming pimp from 2008 through 2013 when he lived in Long Island, New York with his then common-law wife. Nothing worked for him until the summer of 2008 when his love for money led him into a dangerous, treacherous pimp game. While she strived to build a country club, he trained to be a ruthless pimp.

About Karen Joy

Long Island, New York Native Karen Joy Stewart is a Founder and CEO of Pineapple Dreamz LLC, a boutique entertainment firm producing live parties and concerts.

About Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing

Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing (WCIP) represents the culmination of the dream of a Black woman, a former prison inmate, who now enjoys the distinction afforded by being a 4-time New York Times Bestseller.

