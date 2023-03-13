Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
13.03.2023 | 11:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on PGS (47/23)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS) until close of business as of March 13, 2023. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1125652
