National Association of Realtors®: Second Century Ventures Announces Seven Companies Selected for 2023 REACH UK Technology Scale-Up Program

London, March 13, 2023

Now entering its third year in the UK, the award-winning program continues to build on the successful strategic partnership with Propertymark - the UK's leading professional body for property personnel, representing members who practise from more than 15,000 offices in all aspects of property services. REACH UK is designed to help technology companies scale their growth and create lasting impact across multiple real estate verticals worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome these innovators to our global portfolio, which has grown to more than 200 companies," said Tyler Thompson, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. "These companies offer an impressive range of diverse solutions that address the most pressing challenges of the real estate industry, from energy savings to housing affordability. We are excited about the growth 2023 will bring for these entrepreneurs and their respective technologies."

The companies selected for the 2023 REACH UK program were handpicked for their groundbreaking technologies and potential to impact the industry. These businesses provide technology serving a diverse range of market segments, helping real estate professionals to become more efficient, enhance business capabilities through the use of data, and address key challenges facing global markets such as housing affordability and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The seven companies selected for the 2023 REACH UK program include:

Tweaq (https://www.tweaq.co/): Data-driven solutions for commercial portfolio owners and operators helping to make buildings safer and smarter by reducing cross contamination at points of entry and decreasing capital expenditure through actionable insights.

CrowdToLive (https://crowdtolive.com/): Debt free, home financing solution, solving housing affordability challenges via connecting home buyers with buy-to-let investors in a shared ownership structure.

Bisly (https://www.bisly.com/): Intelligent building solution helping to reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption for residential, commercial and hospitality sectors.

Hococo (https://www.hococo.io/): Tenant experience and operations SaaS solution for residential property owners and operators helping to improve net operating income and create vibrant communities.

Grand Bequest (https://www.grandbequest.co.uk/): B Corp certified, circular economy platform helping local communities, councils, and lenders to redevelop and put vacant and underutilised buildings back into use.

Verv (https://verv.energy/): Intelligent solutions helping asset managers to reduce CO2 emissions and save up to 30% in operating costs by eradicating energy waste in air conditioning, heat pumps and other equipment.

Yuno (https://goyuno.com/): SaaS solution helping private rented sector stakeholders to navigate complex localised legislation, reduce risk and drive growth.

"Working with REACH UK gives us an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of digital innovation in the property industry," said Nathan Emerson, CEO, Propertymark. "We are able to feed in what professionals need, and our agents get to see the latest solutions coming through that will change the way they work."

REACH UK will offer its 2023 program participants a robust curriculum, including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Learn more about the companies selected for the REACH UK program and how you can get involved by following REACH UK news on LinkedIn.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association's more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit https://nar-reach.com/.

AboutPropertymark

Propertymark is the UK's leading professional body for estate and letting agents, commercial agents, auctioneers, valuers and inventory providers, comprising nearly 17,500 members. Propertymark is member-led with a Board which is made up of practising agents who ensure the organisation works closely with its members to set professional standards through regulation, accredited and recognised qualifications, an industry-leading training programme and mandatory Continuing Professional Development.