Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 341.6312

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2755209

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

