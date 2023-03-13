DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.8107

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7021518

CODE: GGOV LN

ISIN: LU1437016204

