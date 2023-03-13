

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro retreated from early highs against other currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro dropped to nearly a 4-month low of 0.9739 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 1-month low of 142.07 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9834 and 144.38, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the euro fell toa 4-day low of 1.7253 from an early near 5-month high of 1.7415.



The euro edged down to 0.8830 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8863.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro slipped to 1.0663 from an early near 1-month high of 1.0737.



Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to 1.6058 and 1.4674 from an early more than a 1-year high of 1.6205 and more than a 1-year high of 1.6205, respectively.



If the euro extends its down, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the franc, 140.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the kiwi, 0.87 against the pound, 1.04 against the greenback, 1.66 against the aussie and 1.44 against the loonie.



