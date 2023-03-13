Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
GlobeNewswire
13.03.2023 | 11:34
First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

As announced on 9 March 2023, trading in subscription rights in Shape Robotics
A/S - ISIN DK0062270310 - should have started today, 13 March 2023.
Unfortunately, the subscription rights have not been registered correctly in
Nasdaq's systems, which is why trading in the subscription rights from today is
not possible. 

Trading with subscription rights in ISIN DK0062270310 will begin tomorrow, 14
March 2023. Other dates regarding the rights issue will not be changed. 

Nasdaq sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused.

Shape Robotics A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 March 2023. 

ISIN:      DK0062270310                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Shape Robotics, T-ret                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:     5:1 (DK)                            
        Shareholders in Shape Robotics A/S will be allocated 1 (one)  
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record 
         date. 5 (five) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 
         one (1) new share at the subscription price          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    14 March - 2023 - 24 March 2023                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  286296                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   SHAPE T                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment First North Denmark / 100                    
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shape Robotics A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,390,000 new shares of DKK
0.10 and up to 2,092,523 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 18
per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 15 March 2023 - 28 March 2023, both
days inclusive. 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
