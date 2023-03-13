Raketech extends credit facility

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, today announced that the company has extended its revolving credit facility of EUR 15 million with Avida Finans AB up until March 2024. The credit facility includes an extension option and can thus be renewed annually subject to certain conditions. Interest on the facility is increased by 0.5 percent per annum as from September 2023, amounting to EURIBOR plus 4.75% and an additional upfront facility fee.

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Mühlbach CEO, oskar.muhlbach@raketech.com

Måns Svalborn, CFO, mans.svalborn@raketech.com

