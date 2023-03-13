Saaswedo accelerates its growth in the United States and announces equity investment in Communication Brokers Inc. (CBI Telecommunications)

Saaswedo, a French company specializing in sustainable performance management of the Digital Workplace, an EPSA subsidiary company, announces a first strategic investment in CBI Telecommunications, a leading player in the TEM (Technology Expense Management) market.

For 31 years, CBI Telecommunications has been supporting its customers on large-scale TEM projects. Their team of 32 employees provide experienced consulting services, as well as use managed platforms to carry out the various projects entrusted to them. During its last fiscal year, the company achieved revenue of 5.6 million Euros. CBI Telecommunications is also a certified member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Saaswedo has operated in the United States market for eight years, but with this investment, Saaswedo has greatly expanded its US presence. Saaswedo will be able to rely on an extended local team that will be able to manage new projects from start to finish. To do this, Saaswedo wants to streamline processes and scale up its own mytem360 platform locally.

This investment will also enable CBI Telecommunications' teams to offer their customers new products and services, including the carbon footprint of digital equipment. This inorganic growth is a real opportunity for Saaswedo to leverage a network of indirect sales professionals that is being assembled. Finally, at the organizational level, all the teams and management of CBI Telecommunications will be retained. With these elements in place, the Saaswedo group will have more than 90 employees and will exceed 12 million in sales this year.

Christian COR and Gilles MEZARI, associate directors at Saaswedo "This strategic announcement marks a central step in the internationalization policy of our activities. The United States is a particularly attractive reference market in which we will be investing heavily. The expertise of the CBI Telecommunications teams is a structuring element that will enable us to accelerate rapidly by relying on committed talent.

"This announcement expands CBI Telecommunications' international presence and allows us to better distribute our expertise globally. The combination of CBI Telecommunications' resources with Saaswedo's technology and service offering will enhance our customers' user experience while providing them with the tools to effectively manage their technology spend," said Denise Booms-Pepin, CEO of CBI Telecommunications.