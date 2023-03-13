Prestigious award recognizes innovative company as a leading player in the emerging field of psychedelic medicine

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Evan Levine, CEO and Founder of PsyBio Therapeutics, won Best Pitch at Kahner Global's Cannabis & Psychedelics Investment Summit last week. Levine was awarded for his visionary approach to developing next-generation therapies for mental health conditions using cutting-edge research and development methods.

The Summit is an annual conference that brings together some of the most influential leaders in the cannabis and psychedelics industries. On February 27, 2023, institutional investors, family offices, and ultra high net worth investors gathered in Miami to hear from experts on a variety of topics, including regulatory developments, emerging trends, and innovative new technologies.

Levine's pitch focused on the groundbreaking work that PsyBio Therapeutics is doing in the field of psychedelics. As co-founder of the company, he has leveraged over three decades of expertise in biotechnology and drug development, acquired the key platform technology, funded an institutional round led by the US venerated health care funds, and took the company public on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

"As investors, entrepreneurs and executives, our analytical team continues to perform extensive due diligence on the emerging psychedelic medicine industry and, from our vantage point, we believe that PsyBio has the most extensive, advanced and functional technology in the industry," stated Levine, regarding his insights as Chief Executive Officer of PsyBio. "We are currently furthering our cGMP manufacturing of not only our lead compound, biosynthetic psilocybin, but our extensive portfolio of pharmaceutical candidates."

For more information about PsyBio's groundbreaking work, contact 513-449-9585. For information about research or careers at PsyBio, visit their website at www.psybiolife.com.

# # #

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel psycho-targeted therapeutics designed to improve mental health and neurological conditions. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company utilizes a bio-medicinal chemistry approach to therapeutic development, in which psychoactive compounds can be utilized as a template upon which to develop precursors and analogs, both naturally and non-naturally occurring.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward looking-statements in this press release include statements regarding: the ability of PsyBio to develop novel formulations to potentially treat neurologic and psychologic conditions and other disorders; the ability of PsyBio to launch clinical trials; the ability of PsyBio to build and protect its intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates; the ability to achieve cost competitive synthesis with reduced environmental impact over current production methods; and the ability of PsyBio to move target candidates into scaled commercial manufacturing and regulatory application.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that: PsyBio will be successful in protecting its intellectual property; PsyBio will be successful in discovering new valuable target molecules; PsyBio will file one or more IND Applications with the FDA; PsyBio will be successful in obtaining all necessary approvals for clinical trials; PsyBio will be successful in launching clinical trials; the results of preclinical safety and efficacy testing will be favourable; PsyBio's technology will be safe and effective; a confirmed signal will be identified in PsyBio's selected indications; and that drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting PsyBio's business and results of operations; decreases in the prevailing process for psilocybin and nutraceutical products in the markets in which PsyBio operates; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

PsyBio makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about PsyBio's proposed products. The FDA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. PsyBio has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its intellectual property. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that PsyBio verified such in clinical trials or that PsyBio will complete such trials. If PsyBio cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the PsyBio's performance and operations.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Levine

CEO, PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

t: 513.449.9585

e: ir@psybiolife.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158080