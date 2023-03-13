New Industrial-Embedded SSD Solutions built for today's demanding digital infrastructure which requires small form-factor and low power storage.

Virtium, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial storage and memory solutions, today introduced the second generation StorFly Series 3 M.2 NVMe and SATA SSD platforms. These new drives are among the industry's first industrial-grade BiCS5 gTLC (true industrial grade) storage solutions, which include full cross-temp (-40°C to 85°C) characterization and an option for pseudo-SLC (pSLC) support for extended endurance and long-term lifecycles.

The StorFly Series 3 SSDs are designed to deliver consistent performance over their product life, capacity, and full industrial temperature range in both standard and extended endurance (XE) configurations. The platforms support M.2 2230, 2242 and 2280 NVMe with PCIe Gen3x4 interface, as well as M.2 2280 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A), and Slim SATA (MO-297) with SATA 3.1 interface.

"The new StorFly Series 3 NVMe and SATA SSD solutions are purpose-built to enable cost-and-power-optimized storage for industrial embedded applications. The products offer the lowest power in the smallest form-factors with a wide range of capacities relevant to system requirements. A unique feature of these drives is support for lower capacities (down to 16GB in extended endurance), which makes them ideal as a low-cost boot drive while also consuming less power and generating less heat to help optimize system designs," said Scott Phillips, Virtium's Vice President of Product Marketing.

"The new M.2 NVMe products also support five-year-plus product availability with the high standard of quality, reliability and consistency that Virtium has become known for over its 25-year history."

The StorFly Series 3 M.2 NVMe SSDs are an optimal choice for industrial settings that are prone to temperature extremes, necessitating a low-power solution, while providing sufficient capacity and performance for the required industrial applications. These SSDs are particularly well-suited for use in robotics, transportation, and process monitoring, as well as in the telecommunications and networking sectors that are heavily focused on the rapidly expanding 5G and optical networking markets. Key features include:

Capacity ranges from 16GB to 1TB (2TB option available in Series 6).

Full industrial temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC) support.

High-endurance options including 320GB pSLC in M.2 2242 format.

Integrated power and thermal management for best steady-state performance over widest temperature range.

Integrated vtGuard power-fail protection to protect data during an unexpected power loss.

NVMe SATA platforms provide support for four successive generations of 3D TLC, which will allow for at least a 10-year life cycle.

Locked bill-of-materials and advanced product change notifications.

Optional ruggedization enhancements including conformal coating, component underfill, extended temperature screening, 30u" gold connector.

