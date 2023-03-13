Arbor Day Foundation Named Tree Planting Partner in Girl Scout Tree Promise

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Girl Scouts of the USA is one step closer to fulfilling the Girl Scout Tree Promise, thanks to a new partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

As the world's largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, the Arbor Day Foundation brings momentum to Girl Scouts' commitment to 5 million climate supportive actions by 2026, including planting trees, protecting existing canopies, and providing tree education for Girl Scouts.

"The Arbor Day Foundation has been planting trees for 50 years and we're pleased the Girl Scouts-an organization with a longstanding legacy of service-sees the value trees bring to communities around the country," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The Girl Scout Tree Promise engages a younger generation in the fight against the effects of climate change and we're proud to play a role in helping demonstrate the transformative power of planting trees."

Girl Scouts and their families can now purchase trees from the Arbor Day Foundation's online nursery to plant in their own yards and communities, or they can have trees planted in a forest to honor loved ones.

"Girl Scouts is grateful to the Arbor Day Foundation for their support of the Girl Scout Tree Promise. Thanks to the Foundation, our members and friends who want to support the Girl Scout Tree Promise can now source trees that are native to their communities and support our effort to address climate change through nature-based solutions." said Amanda Daly, Senior Director of the Girl Scout Experience at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Similar to the Girl Scouts, the Arbor Day Foundation has also committed to a tree planting goal of its own. In the summer of 2022, the Foundation unveiled plans to plant 500 million trees with a focus in neighborhoods and forests of greatest need by June 30, 2027.

Learn more about how to plant trees in celebration or in memory through the Arbor Day Foundation.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org

