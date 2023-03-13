Abivax Does Not Hold Any Cash or Otherwise Have Any Deposits at SVB or at Any Other U.S. Financial Institution

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Abivax SA (the "Company", Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, is aware that Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") was closed on March 10, 2023, by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") as receiver.

The Company does not hold any cash or otherwise have any deposits at SVB or at any other U.S. financial institution, and it does not have any banking relationship with SVB. The Company has no exposure to any liquidity concern at SVB or any other U.S. financial institution.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63 Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310 Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22 Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

Primatice

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

+33 6 78 12 97 95 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743386/Abivax-Does-Not-Hold-Any-Cash-or-Otherwise-Have-Any-Deposits-at-SVB-or-at-Any-Other-US-Financial-Institution