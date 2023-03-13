Lahontan Gold Corp.: Lahontan Gold Appoints Brian Maher Vice President - Exploration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Brian J. Maher Vice President - Exploration. Mr. Maher, a Founder of Lahontan, brings more than 45 years of exploration and mine development expertise to the Company.

Kimberly Ann, Founder, President, CEO, and Director commented: "The appointment of Brian as Vice President - Exploration enhances Brian's role with Lahontan. As a Founder of the Company, Brian is intimately familiar with all the Company's projects and is uniquely qualified to lead the technical team as we advance the Santa Fe Mine project. Our goals at Lahontan are straightforward: Build resources at Santa Fe, leading to a Preliminary Economic Assessment, that establishes the economic parameters for putting Santa Fe back into production while simultaneously advancing our other exploration projects."

Brian Maher is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in the international mining and exploration industry. Prior to Lahontan, Brian was the President, CEO and Director of Prodigy Gold Inc. where he guided the company through a period of expansive growth, exploring and developing the 6.6M ounce Magino gold deposit in northern Ontario, culminating in the $341M acquisition of Prodigy Gold by Argonaut Gold in 2012. In 1982, Brian began a 16-year career with ASARCO Inc. exploring for gold and copper deposits in a variety of geologic environments throughout North and South America. From 1998 and 2004, Brian was Project Manager for Metallic Ventures Gold Inc., supervising underground and surface exploration, mine development, and operations at an underground gold mine in Nevada. In 2005, Brian joined Hochschild Mining PLC and was involved in all aspects of the company's North American exploration program, serving as the Exploration Manager for the US, Canada, and Mexico. From 2013 to 2022, Brian was the President and CEO of PPX Mining, developing, and operating a high-grade underground gold and silver mine in northern Peru. Brian is also the Managing Partner of KA Gold LLC, a private company with a portfolio of advanced gold-silver exploration projects in Nevada. Brian received his BA degree (Geology) from the California State University, Chico in 1980 and his MSc. degree (Economic Geology) from Colorado State University in 1983.

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km 2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report available on SEDAR or the Company's website). The Company will continue to aggressively explore Santa Fe during 2023 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

