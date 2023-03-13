Supports the therapeutic potential of rare cannabinoids in inflammatory skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, pruritus, and acne

Further demonstrates the anti-inflammatory effects of CBC, THCV, CBG and CBGA

Details possible mechanisms of action on how rare cannabinoids can interact with specific skin-related endocannabinoid receptors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announced that a peer-reviewed scientific study entitled "Rare phytocannabinoids exert anti-inflammatory effects on human keratinocytes via the endocannabinoid system and MAPK signalling pathway" has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. This is the second such Company-sponsored study to demonstrate the anti-inflammatory effects of rare cannabinoids and their potential application for the treatment of skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, pruritus, and acne.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Mauro Maccarrone at the Università degli Studi dell'Aquila, investigates the anti-inflammatory effects of the rare cannabinoids, cannabichromene (CBC), delta9-tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) on inflamed human keratinocytes (HaCaT cells) and elucidates the potential mechanism of action associated with these compounds in the skin.

Results demonstrate these rare cannabinoids significantly blocked inflammation by reducing the release of tested pro-inflammatory interleukins, including IL-1ß, IL-8, IL-12, IL-31, IL-10 and tumor necrosis factor (TNF-ß). Results showed that THCV and CBGA act synergistically with the endocannabinoid system elements to activate anti-inflammatory effects. This demonstration of the mechanism of action opens new perspectives for possible treatments of inflammation-related skin conditions.

"This study provides further evidence of the ability of rare cannabinoids to exert anti-inflammatory effects in human keratinocytes through modifications of the endocannabinoid system and MAPK signalling," said InMed's scientific advisor, Dr. Mauro Maccarrone, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry at the Department of Biotechnological and Applied Clinical Sciences, University of L'Aquila, Italy. "Results from this study demonstrate important mechanisms of biological effects of rare cannabinoids and support the therapeutic potential of THCV and CBGA on inflammation-related skin conditions."

"Research into the biological activity of the rare cannabinoids has been limited to date and InMed continues to support this foundational research to further understand the pharmacological properties of these rare cannabinoids," said Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior VP, Preclinical Research and Development. "As we continue to build our pipeline of rare cannabinoid and cannabinoid analog therapeutics, evidence demonstrating the specific biological activity will be key in the selection and advancement of our programs."

The peer-reviewed publication can be found here: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/3/2721

This study is a follow-on to a previously announced peer-reviewed publication in June 2022 analyzing the effects of various rare cannabinoids on the major endocannabinoid system elements in skin cells.

InMed is developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs across a spectrum of therapeutic applications with large unmet medical needs. Our pharmaceutical programs include a Phase 2 clinical trial studying the safety and efficacy of cannabinol (CBN) cream for epidermolysis bullosa and preclinical programs in glaucoma and neurodegenerative disease.

