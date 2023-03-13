Certified Adviser status of AS Cresco Väärtpaberid ending on First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-13 12:35 CET -- The Certified Adviser status of AS Cresco Väärtpaberid will be terminated based on the application received, as of March 14th, 2023. AS Cresco Väärtpaberid provided advisory services on MTF First North in Estonia. Full list of all First North Certified Advisers is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.