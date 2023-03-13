Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), through its subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy"), will today host an education webinar called Unlocking the Potential of Polygon Staking for Institutions.

Taking place at 12:00pm EDT today, the free and interactive webinar will be hosted by Bitbuy's Vice President of Sales, Jeff Fitzgerald, along with Figment's Head of Marketing and Corporate Development, Ben Spiegelmen and Colin Butler, the Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Labs.

Topics will include:

What is protocol staking.

What is Polygon (MATIC) and why Bitbuy is the only regulated platform to offer MATIC staking.

What are the benefits and risks of adding Polygon (MATIC) to your portfolio as an individual, institution or portfolio manager.

How you can start earning 4.88% on your MATIC holdings today.

What are the differences between a regulated staking program like Bitbuy vs. an unregulated program like Kraken.

How the Bitbuy Private Wealth / Corporate Solutions team can give you the best rates, the most coins and personalized service for all your crypto investment needs.

"We are excited to bring this educational webinar to Canadian investors," said Fitzgerald. "Staking is a relatively new concept to crypto investors and we believe it is important to provide educational resources to help our users make informed decisions. By partnering with Figment and Polygon, we are able to bring together industry experts and thought leaders to share their knowledge and experience with the public."

Click here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/polygon-staking-for-institutions to register for this free event.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

President and Interim CEO

Dean Skurka

dean.skurka@wonder.fi

Media / Investor Relations

Binu Koshy, Communications Director

binu@wonder.fi

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

ABOUT FIGMENT

Figment is the world's leading provider of blockchain infrastructure. Figment has a client base of over 200 institutions including direct token holders at venture capital firms, hedge funds, family offices and founding teams as well crypto service providers such as wallets, exchanges, custodians, and asset managers. Our clients rely on Figment to provide best in class staking service including rewards optimization, rewards reporting, governance, and slashing insurance on an industry leading 60+ protocols. Being at the forefront of Web3 development, Figment also enables companies to build applications seamlessly on an extensive network of blockchain protocols. Figment is backed by industry experts, financial institutions, and most recently valued at $1.4bn from leading private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Figment's 200 plus team across 23 countries are focused on supporting our mission to support the adoption, growth and long term success of the Web3 ecosystem. To learn more about Figment please visit our website at figment.io.

ABOUT POLYGON LABS

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding unique addresses exceeding 211 million, over 1.12 million smart contracts created and 2.36 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to meet its expected go-live timing for staking, types of coins that will be supported, ability to earn and pay rewards, the ability of the Company to meet its expected go-live timing for fractional stock-trading and ETFs, any additional regulatory or other approvals which may further become required in connection therewith, the ability of the Company to work effectively with its partners and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact our business, financial condition and results of operation is set out in our management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the for the period ended September 30, 2022, as well as our annual information form, available on SEDAR.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157947