Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hub, today announced that it is continuing to collaborate with the Ontario Securities Commission's (the "OSC") review process of the Company's minimum of CAD$20,000,000 maximum of CAD$30,000,000 short form prospectus public offering (the "Prospectus") to ensure that the Prospectus meets the requirements as set out in subsection 56(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario) to provide full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities of Tenet.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their patience while the Prospectus review process runs its course," commented Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph. "At the end of the day, everyone involved in the process wants the same thing, and that's to make sure investors have all the information they need to make an informed decision as to the merits of investing in the Company, and I have no doubt that we'll be able to do that. Meanwhile, we're taking other measures at our disposal to ensure that we have the capital we need to continue to execute our business plan."

Changes and Addition to the Board of Directors

Tenet would also like to announce that Ms. Carol Penhale was named Chair of the Company's board of directors in December 2022. Ms. Penhale first joined the Company's board of directors in August 2022 as Chair of its Governance Committee, a role she will continue to occupy in addition to her new role as Chair of the board. Ms. Penhale commented "I am delighted to help steward Tenet, senior management and its Board as Chair into 2023 with the opportunities and challenges that exist for the Company and its shareholders as we move forward."

Tenet is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Gibbons to its board of directors. Mr. Gibbons is a former Deloitte partner with more than 35 years of experience serving public and regulated entities, including the likes of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, RBC Global Asset Management, and Mackenzie Financial Corporation. He created and established the Deloitte Canada Performance Measurement practice in 1995 and was the Business Leader of the Deloitte Financial Services practice in Toronto, from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Gibbons' expertise in financial and internal controls, regulatory compliance, and investment oversight will greatly complement the Company's existing board of directors. As of April 1, 2023, Mr. Gibbons will take over from Mr. Dylan Tinker as Chair of Tenet's Audit Committee, a role occupied by Mr. Tinker since August 2022. Mr. Tinker remains on Tenet's board of directors where he will continue to chair the Company's Compensation Committee.

Finally, Ms. Wendy Kennish, who joined the Company's senior management team in September 2022 as its General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been subsequently promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Kennish has over 20 years of private and public company experience, and has worked with boards of directors and advised extensively on public disclosure and corporate governance. Prior to joining Tenet, in addition to her public and private company experience, Ms. Kennish spent two years as Senior Legal Counsel in the Corporate Finance department of the OSC where she monitored and ensured compliance with Ontario securities legislation by public companies.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158206