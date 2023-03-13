AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapeutics, today announced acceptance of an oral presentation at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2023, held in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually, March 29 April 1.

This oral presentation at ELCC 2023 will provide updated efficacy and safety data of taletrectinib regional Phase 2 study (TRUST-I, NCT04395677) with about 1.5-year follow-up in patients. Taletrectinib is a potent, next-generation, CNS-active, ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). In previous reports from the TRUST-I study, taletrectinib showed meaningful clinical efficacy and favorable safety profiles in patients with ROS1+ NSCLC (n=109) regardless of crizotinib pretreatment status.

Separately, a global taletrectinib Phase 2 clinical trial (TRUST-II, NCT04919811) is ongoing and actively enrolling patients in North America, Europe and Asia.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Updated Efficacy and Safety of Taletrectinib in Patients with ROS1+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Presentation Session Number: 14MO

Presenter: Dr. Wei Li, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital and Thoracic Cancer Institute, Tongji University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China

Date: Friday March 31, 2023

Location: Auditorium 1, Bella Center Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark

The ELCC 2023 Program can be accessed online at: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/elcc23hybrid/attendee/confcal/session/calendar/2023-03-31.

About AnHeart Therapeutics

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart") is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, taletrectinib, is a potential best-in-class next-generation ROS1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials for ROS1 TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients with ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Taletrectinib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from both the US FDA and China NMPA for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC, who are either ROS1 TKI treatment naïve or previously treated with crizotinib. The Company's pipeline also includes AB-218, a mIDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials with good brain penetration for multiple solid tumors with mIDH1 mutations and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor or chemotherapies in NSCLC or other solid tumors. The Company operates from offices in the US and China. For more information, visit www.anhearttherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005024/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Weiqing Wang, PhD

212-466-6378

ir@anhearttherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com