New Release! ENGWE M20 eBike Launched with Longer Mileage Than Ever and Early Bird Promotion.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, leading electric vehicle brand, has just launched its newest trailblazing brute, the ENGWE M20 electric bike. In celebration of the M20's launch, ENGWE is offering a limited-time early bird promotion that includes a giveaway of 10 ENGWE M20 eBikes, as well as a $50/€50 discount on all eBikes and an early-bird price of $1149 ($150 off) from 13-31 March. (US/EU website)

ENGWE M20 Electric bike

The ENGWE M20 electric bike is designed to provide riders with a powerful and comfortable ride, with features including:

  • A Hub-Motor that sustains a powerful 750W (1000W peak) output, providing riders with ample power to tackle hills and rough terrain.
  • The all-terrain eBike comes equipped with two batteries, providing a combined max range of 75+75KM on a single charge.
  • 20 X 4.0 inch tires are designed to easily tackle extreme terrain, with a maximum speed of 45KM/H and a maximum climbing degree of 10°.
  • Mountain tires and wheels, along with double shock absorption, ensure a smooth and comfortable ride even on bumpy roads.
  • 7-speed gears and an LCD screen that displays real-time riding data, including speed, electric quantity, mileage, and more.

The ENGWE M20 eBike was designed with a dual purpose in mind: to solve the issues of limited mileage and uninspired design often found in eBikes. By drawing inspiration from the fluidity and gracefulness of flying fish, ENGWE has created an eBike that seamlessly blends with the natural world. Available in Black, White, and Green, this all-terrain eBike is not only visually appealing, but also speaks to a broader ethos of sustainability and environmental awareness.

"We are thrilled to launch the ENGWE M20 electric bike, which we believe will change the game for eBike enthusiasts," says Rocky Huang, Product Director of ENGWE. "We want to provide our customers with the best possible riding experience and solutions, and the M20 is a perfect example of this. With its powerful motor and long cruising range, riders can easily explore longer trips, while its streamlined design and speed-boost technology empower riders to soar through their journeys with ease."

Sign up now for a chance to win one of 10 ENGWE M20 eBikes now and Visit ENGWE US and EU websites for more details on this limited-time offer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030943/ENGWE_M20_Electric_bike.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-release-engwe-m20-ebike-launched-with-longer-mileage-than-ever-and-early-bird-promotion-301769731.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
