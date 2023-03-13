Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 13:06
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Michael Lindsell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s)Volume(s)
102,000.00 pence per share25
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25 ordinary 75p shares

102,000.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
13 March 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Michael Lindsell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary 75p shares


GB0031977944
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s)Volume(s)
102,500.00 pence per share25
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25 ordinary 75p shares

102,500.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
13 March 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

© 2023 PR Newswire
