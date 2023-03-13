Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
13.03.2023
RiceBran Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. EST

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The call information is as follows:

  • Date: March 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 888-506-0062
  • Dial-In number for international callers: 973-528-0011
  • Participant Access Code: 189245
  • Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on March 16, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 30, 2023 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 47775

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743260/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-March-16-at-430-pm-EST

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
