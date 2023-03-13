Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Shannon Slocum, senior vice president, Global Business Development and Marketing, has been promoted to the role of president, Eastern Hemisphere, effective immediately. Joe Rainey, president, Eastern Hemisphere, is retiring and will serve as senior advisor to Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller during the transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005181/en/

Halliburton appoints Shannon Slocum as president, Eastern Hemisphere (Photo: Business Wire)

"Shannon brings a track record of success to his new position, most recently leading our global business development efforts. He knows our business, has worked with our key customers throughout the Eastern Hemisphere, and is an excellent leader," Miller said. "During Joe's 45 years at Halliburton, he has set the standard for extraordinary leadership, customer commitment, and strategic execution. I am confident Shannon will continue this strong legacy of success in the region."

Slocum joined Halliburton in 2005 as senior manager of Innovation and Marketing and has served in roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to his current position, Slocum held leadership roles around the world, including as senior vice president for the Eurasia, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa region; vice president, Cementing product service line; and vice president, Indonesia. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial technology from Lamar University.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

