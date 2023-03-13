Charge Enterprises Inc.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Charge Enterprises and Autel Energy Power-Up to Deliver White Glove, Custom Infrastructure Solutions to Retail, Fleet and Commercial Clients, Positioning National Dealerships for Seamless Electrification

Charge and Autel sign agreement to offer seamless turnkey solutions for EV charging infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), today announced that its portfolio company, Charge Infrastructure, and Autel Energy (Autel), a leading developer of residential and commercial electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), signed an agreement to provide seamless turnkey solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM), retail, commercial and fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions. Charge will provide the infrastructure services with a white glove, seamless approach to facilitate and guide Autel's clients through implementation and execution of electrification.

"As Charge continues to provide seamless EV charging infrastructure strategy, planning and engineering solutions, this agreement demonstrates Charge's commitment to service the auto industry as it charges forward on the front lines of enabling the transition of vehicles from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) supporting the global initiative towards a zero-carbon footprint and driving sustainability efforts," said Mark LaNeve, President of Charge.

"Autel's expertise in energy, diagnostic technology, and the automotive industry provides a value with an EVSE product portfolio that enables the client to position for flexible and scalable solutions in a cost-effective manner; therefore, facilitating a collaborative approach with our teams to support the delivery for 'best-in-class' services to the client. Together, Charge and Autel will develop and provide custom solutions for software, maintenance, and monitoring, including "Charging as a Service" (CaaS) for commercial clients and fleets. Our mission is to be the trusted advisor for the auto industry and their customers," LaNeve concluded.

Autel will provide technical expertise in EVSE and Charge will offer a comprehensive value proposition for a seamless, turnkey charging infrastructure solution that is bespoke and thorough, from the EVSE specifications integrated into the design to engineering, permitting, utility coordination, installation, after sales service and custom software solutions. Charge and Autel will work together to help the auto industry and others manage the transition to EVs.

"We believe Autel is disrupting the charging market by having a full line of high-quality automotive grade charging solutions for every market segment, including home charging, commercial vehicles, and DC fast chargers," said John Thomas, COO of Autel, Americas. "Autel can power vehicles of various sizes. With over eighteen years of experience manufacturing vehicle diagnostic equipment, the 500,000 locations and 70 countries that we service are a testament to our quality and dedication to the automotive industry. This alliance with Charge and their 150 years of OEM leadership expertise provides tremendous value to the automotive retailer network, OEMs, and fleets. Moreover, our combined expertise with Autel's product portfolio enables the alliance to deliver custom, seamless solutions for EV charging infrastructure across all industry segments."

"Over the past two decades, Autel - a name born by combining 'Automotive' and 'Intelligence' - has revolutionized the automotive service and repair business, and now we're doing it with EV charging technologies and a premier trusted services provider with Charge Infrastructure," Thomas added.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

For more information about Autel visit https://autelenergy.us/

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is an electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company that provides clients with end-to-end project management services. We operate in two segments: Infrastructure, which has a primary focus on EV charging, broadband and wireless, and electrical contracting services; and Telecommunications, which provides connection of voice calls and data to global carriers. Our vision is to be a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected and to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more sustainable world. Our plan is to cultivate repeat customers and recurring revenue by deploying a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation's approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

