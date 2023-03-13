Anzeige
Montag, 13.03.2023
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
13.03.2023 | 13:48
A Dog's Best Friend Is Rock N Roll - According To Rebecca Downes Music Study

  • 50% of pets go crazy to certain genres of music
  • Rock music the top music choice for a nation of dogs
  • Musicians make link between pet ownership and improved mental health

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: pets love music as much as humans do - and different animals have their favourite genres they react to. New research reveals that dogs are born to be wild for classic rock (37%), classical cats like to curl up with orchestral sounds (31%) and those hipster hamsters love a bit of rap (42%).

The findings from a national survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Rebecca Downes Music found that 50% of pet owners say their beloved four-legged friends get excited by music. Some dance around, some jump up and down or just get over-excited. Just like humans.

Whilst the research showed people's pets reacted positively to different genres of music, the data also polled musicians and found that 76% struggled with mental health - but a huge 94% of those that had pets said they brought positive wellbeing and creative influence into their creative routines. And the most popular choice of pet for musicians was a dog.

The national research is the result of a project hatched between UK singer-songwriter Rebecca Downes, her record label. Rebecca is also a music coach and educator - and through lockdown she became acutely aware from her students of the wellbeing link between mental health and pets. Many of her students, who were focusing on creative arts and song-writing battled with mental health - but they often had a more positive outlook during lockdown if they had a close bond with a pet. As a result, Rebecca and her management team decided to test this idea more broadly through national research.

So where in the UK are you most likely to find the UK's rock dogs?

Rock venues and festivals in Scotland, Wales and Humberside may want to start thinking about making their venues pet-friendly - because that's where the nation's 'rock dogs' live.

  • Yorkshire / Humberside - 27%
  • Scotland - 23%
  • Wales - 23%
  • North East - 22%
  • London - 21%
  • East - 15%
  • North West - 14%
  • South West - 14%
  • West Midlands - 14%
  • East Midlands - 13%
  • South East - 13%

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-dogs-best-friend-is-rock-n-roll--according-to-rebecca-downes-music-study-301770097.html

