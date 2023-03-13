Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach Kursvervielfacher seit Januar: Jetzt wieder eine große Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P ISIN: SE0016278154 Ticker-Symbol: 999 
Frankfurt
13.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,375 Euro
+0,016
+4,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2023 | 13:50
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group AB - Zero Exposure to US Banks

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

A brief update from Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B), given the current stresses in the US banking system. Hilbert Group AB, its subsidiaries and funds, have zero exposure to Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB - Zero Exposure to US Banks

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743400/Hilbert-Group-AB--Zero-Exposure-to-US-Banks

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.