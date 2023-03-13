STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

A brief update from Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ: HILB B), given the current stresses in the US banking system. Hilbert Group AB, its subsidiaries and funds, have zero exposure to Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB - Zero Exposure to US Banks

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743400/Hilbert-Group-AB--Zero-Exposure-to-US-Banks