Sleep Junkie Announces the Best Sleep Awareness Week Mattress Deals for 2023

Sleep Junkie is a go-to resource for all things sleep. This year, their team of experts has identified the best mattress deals of 2023 during Sleep Awareness Week.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Sleep Junkie, the leading provider of sleep product reviews and advice, is excited to announce the best deals for Sleep Awareness Week 2023. The annual event, sponsored by the National Sleep Foundation, is set to take place from March 12th to March 18th, and the company has gathered the best deals from top sleep product brands.

Sleep Awareness Week is the perfect time to invest in sleep health and upgrade sleep essentials. The team at Sleep Junkie has scoured the web to find the best deals for its readers. From luxury mattresses to high-tech sleep trackers, there is something for everyone.

Here are some of the top deals for Sleep Awareness Week 2023:

Amerisleep is offering $450 off all their mattresses. Select bedding items and accessories are also discounted by 10 to 25 percent.

Zoma is offering $150 off their high-performance mattresses, with a $200 off code offered if you sign up for their sleep health newsletter.

Vaya is offering $300 off their already-affordable mattresses.

Nolah is discounting their mattresses by as much as $700.

Investing in quality sleep products is one of the best decisions consumers can make for their overall health and well-being.

"Sleep Awareness Week is a great time to prioritize your sleep and invest in products that can improve your quality of sleep," said Harrison Wall, spokesperson for Sleep Junkie.

"We've gathered the best deals on the best mattresses from top sleep product brands to make it easy for our readers to upgrade their sleep essentials."

For more information on Sleep Awareness Week deals, visit SleepJunkie.com.

About Sleep Junkie:

Sleep Junkie is a leading online sleep product review and advice site. Their team of experts provides unbiased reviews and advice to help readers find the best products for their individual sleep needs.

Contact Information

Harrison Wall

Sleep Analyst

info@sleepjunkie.org

347-709-5499

SOURCE: Sleep Junkie

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743313/Sleep-Junkie-Announces-the-Best-Sleep-Awareness-Week-Mattress-Deals-for-2023