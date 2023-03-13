Fox Rothschild LLP Partners With Athennian for Corporate Transparency Act Compliance

As the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) draws nearer, companies like Fox Rothschild LLP are taking proactive steps to ensure compliance and transparency, positioning themselves for success in the evolving regulatory landscape.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Athennian, a leading provider of entity management software, is proud to announce a new partnership with Fox Rothschild LLP, an AM Law 100 law firm. Fox Rothschild has chosen Athennian to support compliance with the recently enacted Corporate Transparency Act.

The Corporate Transparency Act requires most US entities to report their beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) upon formation and within 14 days of any material changes to ownership or control starting January 1, 2024. Athennian's entity management software provides a comprehensive solution to help organizations centralize beneficial ownership information, including personal identification documents, in a secure software solution.

"We are excited to partner with Fox Rothschild to support their compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act," said Adrian Camara, CEO of Athennian. "Our entity management software will provide Fox Rothschild with the tools they need to easily manage and report their entity data while also ensuring the security of sensitive information."

"Athennian's entity management software will be an invaluable tool for our compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act," said Louis Pellicori, the firm's Chief Information Officer. "Their software provides an efficient and effective solution for the reporting requirements that take effect beginning January 1, 2024."

About Athennnian

Athennian increases trust in business. Our products help legal, finance, and tax teams be transaction and audit-ready by organizing business entity and corporate structure information. Over 370,000 business entities in almost every country are managed on Athennian to automate workflows for ownership, company secretarial, governance, tax, and compliance. For more information, visit athennian.com

About Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm with more than 950 attorneys practicing in 27 offices coast to coast. Founded in 1907, the firm provides a wide range of legal services to clients in numerous industries, including litigation, corporate, labor and employment, intellectual property, real estate, tax, and wealth planning. For more information, visit foxrothschild.com.

