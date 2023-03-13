Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies , Nominated for The Global Association of Women in Payments Award

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder, was nominated for the Women in Payments Award in the innovation category. The Women in Payments Award for innovation is awarded to a woman who has promoted payments innovation through creativity, vision, and perseverance in her organization or the payments industry.

Women in Payments, a global organization, holds an awards program that celebrates and honors the achievements of women making waves in the payment industry around the globe, providing women a platform for recognition and celebration in a predominately male industry.

The U.S. Women in Payments Award Committee is comprised of senior women with diverse payments system expertise who are committed to championing female talent across the payment ecosystem from organizations such as Ernst & Young, J.P. Morgan, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Fiserv, Visa, Citi, Mastercard, U.S. Bank, and The Clearing House.

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Sidhu was the youngest female to ever take a company public at the time of its listing. Under her leadership, BM Technologies (BMTX) is one of the first publicly traded neobanking fintechs.

"I am honored to be a nominee for the Women in Payments Award," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "During Women's History Month, I want to acknowledge the female trailblazers that broke the glass ceiling and paved the way for women to have more opportunities in this industry, but we still have a long way to go. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, the gender pay gap has barely closed in the U.S. in the past two decades. In 2022, American women typically earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. This is an alarming statistic, but as more women advocate, change is undoubtedly possible."

Sidhu is actively focused on actions that can help propel women in finance-such as promoting women in leadership roles, creating mentorship opportunities, providing equal pay, and ensuring female voices are represented at the executive leadership level. Additionally, Sidhu is a member of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and is passionate about mentoring women and empowering entrepreneurs to bring new fintech technologies to market. Luvleen is also the founder of the BMTX Foundation and its annual Financial Literacy Scholarship, offered to one excellent undergraduate or graduate student who is blazing a trail and shaking things up in the world of financial empowerment.

Winners will be announced at the Association for Women in Payments' symposium in Arlington, VA on March 27th.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms and is a pioneer in the Banking-as-a-Service sector, powering fintechs and brands to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

