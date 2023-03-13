Kisses from Italy Inc. Restaurant Group Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada and Europe is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to their customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses From Italy commented, "we are excited to have EMC back with us, especially at this pivotal moment whereby we have recently announced that the Company has entered into a strategic alliance with the Food Network's celebrity chef Scott Conant. Fransmart, a worldwide industry leader in the global franchise development market and current advisor to our Company will be taking the lead on the brand's franchise development." Di Turi added, "our team worked with EMC earlier on, slightly after our Company's public listing on OTC Markets and just prior to the launching of Kisses From Italy branded products in retail stores. It is great to have EMC back on board as the Company continues to evolve and move forward."

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "With the tumultuous period we have all faced, hope springs eternal. Working with Kisses From Italy once more is an honor and a privilege. The Company's prospects met our stringent client requirements, and we are happy to have Kisses From Italy on our prestigious client roster."

About "Kisses from Italy Inc."

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

