Polygant is transforming the future of cryptocurrency trading with its modern crypto-exchange development platform powered by its proprietary technology.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - FinTech company Polygant is proud to announce the successful launch of OpenCEX, a free open-source cryptocurrency exchange engine. Built using advanced tools and technology, the platform will connect businesses to the blockchain world swiftly and securely. The platform is designed to become the industry standard for building crypto exchanges, providing additional functionality to financial institutions, token issuers, crypto businessmen, and governments.

According to Stan Chernukhin, CEO of Polygant, "We are excited to offer our unified cryptocurrency trading platform to our clients. We believe that our experience and expertise in this field can benefit the entire crypto community. That is why we have open-sourced the basic version of our trading platform and called it OpenCEX. Our team has been working on the platform development for over 6 years. Our flagship platform has been built to elevate crypto trading to the next level and optimize the experience of your users on the platform."

OpenCEX is a ground-breaking and versatile platform that has been designed from the ground up to reinvent every facet of crypto trading. From increased transparency and efficiency to an engaged crypto community, this cloud-based platform is centralized, customizable, and integrates easily with the existing systems of companies.

OpenCEX has been designed keeping in mind the ease of use for any user irrespective of their qualifications or technical experience. The platform has a simple interface for quick swaps and an advanced exchange interface to meet the requirements of professional traders. Due to its well-developed and established system, the process of deploying the exchange from scratch is a breeze.

Image: Stan Chernukhin, CEO of Polygant

The platform offers flexible settings based on client requirements, allowing users to edit the list of available cryptocurrencies and change the commission for withdrawals and deposits, among other features. OpenCEX also provides detailed statistics to give a complete picture for detailed analysis, including the number of new users, transactions, and their location.

Designed for high-load projects, OpenCEX is a stable solution that can handle a large stream of users and trades. The platform also places a high degree of importance on security, ensuring the safety of data and user funds, and maintaining the reputation of your brand.

As financial institutions and governments across the world scramble to demystify cryptocurrencies and develop the best framework for crypto trading, they are waking up to the benefits of an integrated cryptocurrency exchange. This will provide a big boost to platforms such as OpenCEX, leading to a surge in demand for reliable technology partners who can set it all up for them. Polygant is well-positioned to play a significant role in helping government and private institutions make a swift transition to safe and secure crypto exchanges that are customized to map their business processes.

"Reliability of systems and technical expertise are important when it comes to deploying crypto exchanges at full scale with millions of users and transactions. At Polygant, we are well-equipped for this challenge. Our crypto exchange application is modular in architecture, which enables us to create new processes and interactions quickly and efficiently and customize them for our clients," remarks Stan. "We will continue to invest in research and development so that we can always provide the best crypto trading platform to our customers."

In a recently concluded Blockchain Life 2023 conference on 27-28th February, Polygant showcased the capabilities of OpenCEX to attendees, and the response was highly enthusiastic. The team received a lot of interest in the product, which further reinforces Polygant's commitment to innovation and advancing the financial technology industry.

Image: Polygant at Blockchain Life 2023 conference

Polygant is committed to continuously improving the OpenCEX engine, and as such, the company is preparing to release a product update within the next few days. This update will include support for the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and TRON blockchains, allowing for even more flexibility and usability within the exchange engine.

About Polygant

Polygant is a fast-growing fintech venture that is on a mission to revolutionize the crypto industry with innovative solutions that deliver real results. The highly intelligent and advanced applications are packed with features and are powered by its proprietary technology. With its suite of cutting-edge applications, Polygant has become a force to be reckoned with in the crypto sector.

To book a demo of Polygant's OpenCEX platform, connect with them through their website https://polygant.net/.

