Zynex Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .
-2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights:
-
- Orders increased 48%; highest number of orders in Company history for the 3rd consecutive quarter
- Revenue increased 21% year over year to $48.8 million
- Net income of $7.5 million ; Diluted EPS $0.20
- Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million
-2022 Full Year Highlights:
-
- Orders increased 23%
- Revenue increased 21% year over year to $158.2 million
- Net income of $17.0 million ; Diluted EPS of $0.44
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $28.1 million
- 7th straight year of profitability
Fourth Quarter Financial Results Summary:
For the fourth quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $48.8 million, a 21% increase over fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 81% and net income was $7.5 million, a 53% increase from Q3 2022.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $48.5 million . Cash on hand was $20.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company produced $13.7 million in cash from operations in 2022, an increase of 98% compared to 2021.
President and CEO Commentary:
"We had a strong end to a record setting 2022, marked by increased revenue and orders every single quarter," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "Our operating cash flows allowed us to buy back over $26 million of our common stock during 2022 which benefits all shareholders. Additionally, Zynex Monitoring Solutions (ZMS) is making significant progress with clinical data collection, and we expect to hit several regulatory milestones in 2023. We look forward to maintaining shareholder value through continued financial health and double-digit growth going forward."
First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance
Full year 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $180 - $200 million and with Diluted EPS of $0.40 - $0.50 per share. The revenue range is based on our best estimates of labor market conditions and sales rep productivity. Diluted EPS is impacted by increased operating expenses to support ZMS as the Laser-based Pulse Oximetry products are prepared for FDA submission and the fluid monitor is readied for the market.
First quarter 2023 revenue is estimated to range between $39.0 - $41.0 million, an increase of approximately 29% from Q1 2022. First quarter revenue is affected by the resetting of health insurance deductibles in the beginning of a calendar year, seasonably lower revenues in the first quarter are a historical trend for Zynex and an industry norm. First quarter Diluted EPS is estimated to range between $0.00 - $0.03 .
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Monday, March 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. MT / 8:30 a.m. ET
To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/v2J4N7gNEw7
US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790
International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170
Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain C.E. marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
ZYNEX, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 20,144
$ 42,612
Accounts receivable, net
35,063
28,632
Inventory, net
13,484
10,756
Prepaid expenses and other
868
689
Total current assets
69,559
82,689
Property and equipment, net
2,175
2,186
Operating lease asset
12,841
16,338
Finance lease asset
270
389
Deposits
591
585
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
9,067
9,975
Goodwill
20,401
20,401
Deferred income taxes
1,562
711
Total assets
$ 116,466
$ 133,274
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 5,601
$ 4,739
Cash dividends payable
16
3,629
Operating lease liability
2,476
2,859
Finance lease liability
128
118
Income taxes payable
1,995
2,296
Current portion of debt
5,333
5,333
Accrued payroll and related taxes
5,537
3,897
Total current liabilities
21,086
22,871
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs
5,293
10,605
Contingent consideration
10,000
9,700
Operating lease liability
13,541
15,856
Finance lease liability
188
317
Total liabilities
50,108
59,349
Common stock
39
41
Additional paid-in capital
82,431
80,397
Treasury stock
(33,160)
(6,513)
Retained earnings
17,048
-
Total stockholders' equity
66,358
73,925
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 116,466
$ 133,274
ZYNEX, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET REVENUE
Devices
$ 15,918
$ 13,349
$ 43,497
$ 36,613
Supplies
32,887
27,017
114,670
93,688
Total net revenue
48,805
40,366
158,167
130,301
COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES
Costs of revenue - devices and supplies
9,388
7,331
32,005
27,321
Sales and marketing
19,166
13,628
67,116
54,290
General and administrative expense
10,141
7,821
36,108
26,324
Total costs of revenue and operating expenses
38,695
28,780
135,229
107,935
Income from operations
10,110
11,586
22,938
22,366
Other expense
Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration
(300)
-
(300)
-
Interest expense
(95)
(23)
(440)
(95)
Other expense
(395)
(23)
(740)
(95)
Income from operations before income taxes
9,715
11,563
22,198
22,271
Income tax expense
2,263
2,669
5,150
5,168
Net Income
$ 7,452
$ 8,894
$ 17,048
$ 17,103
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.20
$ 0.23
$ 0.44
$ 0.45
Diluted
$ 0.20
$ 0.23
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
37,236
38,411
38,467
38,317
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
37,960
39,170
39,127
39,197
ZYNEX, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$ 7,452
$ 8,894
$ 17,048
$ 17,103
Depreciation and Amortization*
423
214
1,648
925
Stock-based compensation expense
640
589
2,342
1,630
Restructuring/severance**
-
-
-
318
Interest expense and other, net
395
23
740
95
Non-cash lease expense ***
183
572
1,165
1,428
Income tax expense
2,263
2,669
5,150
5,168
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,356
$ 12,961
$ 28,093
$ 26,667
% of Net Revenue
23 %
32 %
18 %
20 %
* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.
** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1-2021
*** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent
