Principal Financial Group: Principal Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Principal Financial Group® has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. This marks the 12th time Principal® has been recognized for its ethical leadership and business practices since the Ethisphere list launched in 2006.

"We're honored to be one of Ethisphere's 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, demonstrating our commitment to ethical business practices that fuel trust and confidence among our employees, customers, and the communities we serve around the world," said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer at Principal. "Financial security is at the heart of what we do. We are committed to helping more people and businesses access financial solutions, and we do that with absolute dedication to ethical behavior, integrity, and accountability."

This year,135 honorees were recognized from across 19 countries and 46 industries. The listed 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies honorees outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 13.6 percentage points from January 2018 to January 2023, according to Ethisphere's Ethics Index.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Principal Financial Group for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

"This award is a testament to the relentless work taken by our employees at all levels to ensure we are meeting and exceeding our ethics, compliance, and governance practices in our industry, and professional lives," said Houston.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of December 31, 2022

2 Barron's, 2022

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

