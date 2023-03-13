Sonasoft Corp. Announces Voluntary Delisting

SAN JOSE, CA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, Sonasoft Corp., a California Corporation, (OTCQB: SSFT) ("Sonasoft" or the "Company") announces that, after notifying FINRA and the OTC Markets Group, the Company voluntarily delisted from the OTC Markets Group OTCQB market, effective immediately.

The Company advises its shareholders that its common stock will no longer trade on the OTCQB market, but may be quoted on the OTC Pink market, also operated by OTC Markets Group. The Company can provide no assurances that any broker-dealer will continue to make a market in its common stock or that trading levels, liquidity, or quotation prices will be maintained. The Company also cautions its shareholders that trading on the OTC Pink market may be subject to limited availability of information, reduced transparency, and greater volatility.

CEO and Board Chairman Mike Khanna stated, "After careful contemplation, our Board originally pursued this path with the firm belief that doing so is in the best interests of our shareholders. This conviction has not changed. We are excited about our prospects for future growth as we now continue operations as a private entity."

About Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT)

Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com . Sonasoft specializes in building end-to-end AI applications supported by the SAIBRE AI ecosystem.

