Montag, 13.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 1Q 2023 Business Update

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.carnivalsustainability.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.princess.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, and www.seabourn.com.


MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832

