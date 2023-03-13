Barrett's 7th fulfillment center in the Greater Memphis, TN region will provide 960k square feet of operating space for both new and existing high-growth eCommerce clients

FRANKLIN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider and a leader in eCommerce fulfillment solutions, today announced the opening of its 24th fulfillment center, located in Byhalia, MS. Situated in the heart of the Greater Memphis, TN region, this facility is strategically positioned to provide optimal fulfillment, warehousing and transportation solutions to both new and existing high-growth eCommerce clients.

Barrett Distribution Centers Opens New eCommerce & Omnichannel Fulfillment Center in Byhalia, MS

"We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our 7th distribution and fulfillment center in the Memphis region," said Tim Barrett, COO of Barrett Distribution Centers. "As a proud employer in the Mid-South region for 15 years, this new facility reinforces our commitment to providing valuable job opportunities and continued investment in Greater Memphis and Northern Mississippi."

Featuring the latest in warehouse automation, robotic picking technology and robust warehouse management system (WMS), this state-of-the-art facility will allow Barrett to continue to provide highly customized, efficient and effective eCommerce and Omnichannel fulfillment solutions.

"Barrett's approach to brand-focused supply chain solutions have really fueled our tremendous growth over the last 10 years," said Scott Hothem, SVP of Customer Solutions at Barrett. "We continue to onboard some of the most well-known, high-growth eCommerce brands across several industries, and this new state-of-the-art warehouse will allow us to continue to meet marketplace demand for our services."

This new facility will initially create over 100 new jobs in Byhalia, MS, with plans for continued growth and expansion in the near future. Barrett is dedicated to investing in the communities in which we operate, and we look forward to partnering with local organizations and businesses to support economic growth in the region.

The location address of Barrett's new fulfillment center is: 129 Commerce Parkway, Byhalia, MS 38611.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 14 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business.

Contact Information

Bryan Corbett

VP Marketing & Business Development

bcorbett@barrettdistribution.com

7243551804

