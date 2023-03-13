The Intelligent Relations' AI-powered PR Platform Levels the Media Playing Field for Small Businesses and Startups

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Intelligent Relations, the AI-powered public relations company, announced today the launch of its beta version the Intelligent Relations PR Platform, designed specifically for non-PR professionals. The platform will put the knowledge of seasoned PR professionals into the hands of small businesses unable to afford a traditional public relations agency.

Powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Intelligent Relations incorporates a suite of features that identify news trends and recommend story ideas and media outlets for companies. The platform automatically identifies what's trending in the media, assists in creating compelling story ideas, and sends personalized emails to journalists and influencers.

The Intelligent Relations PR Platform has been designed from the ground up to be powered by AI. It leverages AI-powered workflows for business owners and marketing managers to ensure successful media outreach, in order to build relationships with the media, and track coverage.

The Intelligent Relations platform comes loaded with multiple text generation models customized for each client. The platform instantly learns about the client through an AI based intuitive, one-step onboarding process and improves its outputs based on client interactions. The more a client uses the platform the better the suggested story ideas and journalist matching becomes.

"We've opened up a whole new channel for small businesses and startups to promote their companies. Like Canva opened the doors for people to do their own design, and Squarespace enabled them to build their own websites, Intelligent Relations empowers anyone to win their own media coverage," said Steve Marcinuk, co-founder and head of operations at Intelligent Relations. "In building this platform, we are democratizing access to the media and giving small companies the chance to compete on the global stage."

Unlimited use of AI Pitching starts at $95 a month. The package also includes access to Intelligent Relations' full media database. Anyone can sign up for a free trial at https://app.intelligentrelations.com/sign-up.

